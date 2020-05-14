LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This quarantine may have you making the same meals over and over.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined Chef Paul Dowell with some recipes to update your menu.
These recipes are twists on other dishes using ingredients you may have left over from another meal.
Loaded Potato & BBQ Chicken Casserole
Makes 8-10 servings.
6
Leftover Baked Potatoes (scrub, bake, cool & cut about 1” cubes)
1-8 oz. pkg.
Kroger Cream Cheese (softened)
1 cup
Kroger Sour Cream
1-3 oz. pkg.
Kroger Real Bacon Bits
1 tsp.
Kosher Salt
½ tsp.
Kroger Coarse Ground Black Pepper
1 lb.
Pulled Kroger Deli Roasted Chicken (white or dark meat)
1 cup
Kroger Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce
2 cup
Kroger Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
1 bunch
Green Onions (sliced thin)
- Maybe a meal earlier in the week was baked potatoes & whole roasted chicken. This is great to plan on having extra baked potatoes & leftover roasted deli chicken to make this great double duty meal.
- Preheat oven to 375⁰ & lightly spray a 9”X13” oven dish with pan release.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine cubed potatoes, cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup shredded cheddar, bacon bits, black pepper & salt. Toss well to combine & pour mixture into your prepared casserole dish.
- In a small bowl combine shredded chicken & BBQ sauce. Mix well to combine & spread over top on the potato layer.
- Sprinkle the remaining cup of shredded cheddar cheese on top. Bake for 30-35 minutes, should hot, bubbly, and browned on top.
- Remove from oven, sprinkle with green onion & enjoy!
- This is a great dish to change up the normal dinner lineup & make meal prep easy with making double duty out of a previous meal.
The WORKS Pizza Soup
Makes 10 to 12 servings.
2 links
Kroger Mild or Hot Italian Sausage (roasted, cooled, sliced thin)
1-5 oz. pkg.
Private Selection Pre-Sliced Old-World Pepperoni (sliced)
1-12 oz. pkg.
Kroger Frozen 3 Pepper & Onion Blend
1-8 oz. pkg.
Kroger Sliced White Mushrooms
1-2.25 oz. can
Kroger Sliced Black Olives (drained)
½ -5.75 oz. jar
Kroger Green Olives (drained & sliced)
1-14.5 oz. can
Kroger Italian Style Diced Tomatoes
2 cups
Private Selection Marinara Sauce
1-32 oz. pkg.
Kroger Simple Truth Low Sodium Chicken Broth
1 tsp.
Crushed Red Pepper
½ tsp.
Kosher Salt
As needed
Kroger Shredded Mozzarella
- Maybe you had a meal earlier in the week that was pasta night, or you have leftovers from Italian Hoagies. This is great way to put a twist on some ingredients everyone probably already has in their fridge. A few leftover simple ingredients are a great way to make this fun double duty meal.
- Add sliced sausage links, pepperoni, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms & both olives to the bottom of your crock pot. Pour in Italian style tomatoes, marinara & chicken broth. Season mixture with crushed red pepper & salt. Stir well to combine.
- Cover and cook on low setting for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. InstantPot for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly spread garlic spread over French bread slices & arrange foil lined baking sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes (until lightly browned).
- Serve soup piping hot with a sprinkle of shredded mozzarella cheese!
- Have some of our awesome Kroger Deli Hot French Bread & you have a perfect meal to beat the cold!
- This is a great dish to change up the normal dinner lineup & make meal prep easy with making double duty out of a previous meal.
Beef Tamale Pie
1-8.5 oz. box
Jiffy Cornbread Mix
1 lrg.
Egg
1-14.75 oz. can
Kroger Golden Cream Corn (with liquid)
½ c.
Kroger Sour Cream
1-4 oz. can
Kroger Green Chilis (sub for 2 chopped chipotle for extra kick)
1-10 oz. can
Kroger Enchilada Sauce
2 c.
Cooked Taco Meat (1 lb. beef cooked w/ 1 envelope taco seasoning)
½ c.
Kroger Produce Fresh Pico de Gallo (drained)
1 c.
Kroger Mexican Shredded Cheese (shredded)
- This is great to plan on having taco meat from a taco dinner to make it a double duty meal later in the week.
- Preheat oven to 400° & lightly spray a 9”X13” oven dish with nonstick spray.
- In a medium bowl combine cornbread mix, egg, creamed corn, sour cream & green chilis. Mix well to combine, pour in prepared oven dish & spread evenly.
- Bake for 20 minutes, remove from oven, poke several random holes in the top of the cornbread & drizzle the enchilada sauce over the top.
- Sprinkle taco meat & pico over the cornbread. Top with cheese & bake for another 15-20 minutes.
- Serve piping hot with all the same great condiments you would have for a taco dinner (sour cream, green onions, cilantro, more pico de gallo, guacamole or sliced jalapeños)
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.