LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - The Kindness Warrior Walk brings the Down Syndrome community together one step at a time.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some folks making it happen.
Down Syndrome of Louisville invites you to walk 3,210 steps and forge a path of independence for individuals in our community with Down syndrome.
The Kindness Warrior Walk happens on Saturday October 1st at Waterfront Park, Festival Plaza.
The event starts around 9am with a welcoming ceremony followed by a family fun walk.
Proceeds allow DSL to continue to provide support, education and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome in our community.
$21 per person (Free to members of the community with Down Syndrome and children under 3).
Registration paid by fundraising at least $21 for each person.
Click here to get connected to the Kindness Warrior Walk and set up your fundraising page.
