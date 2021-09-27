LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - The Kindness Warrior Walk brings the Down Syndrome community together one step at a time.
Down Syndrome of Louisville invites you to walk 3,210 steps and forge a path of independence for individuals in our community with Down syndrome.
The Kindness Warrior Walk happens on Saturday October 2 at Waterfront Park, Festival Plaza.
The event starts with a welcoming ceremony, family fun walk, live music, complimentary food, a talent show reprise, exciting games, and live music.
Proceeds allow DSL to continue to provide support, education and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome in our community.
$21 per person (Free to members of the community with Down Syndrome and children under 3).
Registration paid by fundraising at least $21 for each person.
Registration Cost is Tax-Deductible and includes:
- Participation T-Shirt
- Buffet style breakfast
- Complimentary access to Family Party Zone, Vendor Village & Food Trucks for lunch
Kindness Warrior Walk schedule:
- 9:30 am - Registration Open
- 10:00 am - Welcome & Celebration of Milestones
- 10:15 am - Spirit Sprint for all individuals with Down Syndrome
- 10:30 am - Walk Begins
- 11:00 am - Awards Ceremony
- 11:30 am - Talent Show Reprise & Boogie Down Crew Performance
- 11:00 am - Food Trucks Open
- With special entertainment by Michael Bush and the All-Stars
