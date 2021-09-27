DOWN SYNDROME WALK.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - The Kindness Warrior Walk brings the Down Syndrome community together one step at a time.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some folks making it happen.

Down Syndrome of Louisville invites you to walk 3,210 steps and forge a path of independence for individuals in our community with Down syndrome.

The Kindness Warrior Walk happens on Saturday October 2 at Waterfront Park, Festival Plaza.

The event starts with a welcoming ceremony, family fun walk, live music, complimentary food, a talent show reprise, exciting games, and live music.

Proceeds allow DSL to continue to provide support, education and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome in our community.

$21 per person (Free to members of the community with Down Syndrome and children under 3).

Registration paid by fundraising at least $21 for each person.

Registration Cost is Tax-Deductible and includes:

- Participation T-Shirt

- Buffet style breakfast

- Complimentary access to Family Party Zone, Vendor Village & Food Trucks for lunch

Kindness Warrior Walk schedule:

- 9:30 am - Registration Open

- 10:00 am - Welcome & Celebration of Milestones

- 10:15 am - Spirit Sprint for all individuals with Down Syndrome

- 10:30 am - Walk Begins

- 11:00 am - Awards Ceremony

- 11:30 am - Talent Show Reprise & Boogie Down Crew Performance

- 11:00 am - Food Trucks Open

- With special entertainment by Michael Bush and the All-Stars

Click here to get connected to the Kindness Warrior Walk and set up your fundraising page.

