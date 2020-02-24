LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year, Dreams With Wings celebrates their 20th Anniversary.
Dreams With Wings empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism, as they recognize their strengths, contribute to their community and pursue their dreams.
The Dreamer's Ball is their largest fundraiser of the year commemorating 20 years.
It will be an evening filled with great food, dancing to the Louisville Crashers, auction items and more.
Dreamer's Ball
The Refinery North
Jeffersonville, IN
Saturday, February 29th
Check-in 6:00 pm
Featuring Louisville Crashers
9:00 pm - Midnight
VIP Ticket $150 Meet and Greet with the Crashers in Huber's Specialty Cocktail Lounge
Event Ticket $90 Dinner and silent auction
Entertainment Only $40 - 9pm entry - Crashers play until midnight
