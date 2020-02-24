LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year, Dreams With Wings celebrates their 20th Anniversary.

Dreams With Wings empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism, as they recognize their strengths, contribute to their community and pursue their dreams.

The Dreamer's Ball is their largest fundraiser of the year commemorating 20 years.

It will be an evening filled with great food, dancing to the Louisville Crashers, auction items and more.

Dreamer's Ball

The Refinery North

Jeffersonville, IN

Saturday, February 29th

Check-in 6:00 pm

Featuring Louisville Crashers

9:00 pm - Midnight

VIP Ticket $150 Meet and Greet with the Crashers in Huber's Specialty Cocktail Lounge

Event Ticket $90 Dinner and silent auction

Entertainment Only $40 - 9pm entry - Crashers play until midnight

Click here to get connected to Dreams With Wings.

