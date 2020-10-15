(FOX NEWS) -- If you like doughnuts but also searing hot pain, boy does Dunkin’ have a treat for you!
In addition to its usual Halloween offerings, Dunkin’ debuted a new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut at participating locations on Oct. 14, billing it as the first “pepper-packed donut” to be served nationwide.
Made with a classic yeast doughnut, the new offering is topped with strawberry-flavored icing that itself is mixed with both ghost pepper and cayenne pepper, before being topped with a dusting of red sanding sugar.
Despite the spicy-sounding ingredients, the finished product reportedly delivers just “a touch of heat,” says Dunkin’s vice president of marketing strategy.
“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” according to Jill Nelson. “With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin’ is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season.”
Dunkin’s new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is currently available at participating locations, but only for a limited time through December.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.