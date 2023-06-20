Dynasty Soccer Academy allows players to train closer to home in Louisville's South End

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new soccer facility in Louisville's South End is training the next generation.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at Dynasty Soccer Academy.
Dynasty Soccer Academy (DSA) is a family-owned business providing supplementary training for all players at any level.
They can help those players looking to get more playing time, become a starter on the team, join the varsity team or play at the college or professional level.
DSA has experienced trainers and development programs to get players where they want to go.
The founder and certified trainers have a combination of more than 20 years playing, coaching, and training soccer.
While most coaches need to “train” an entire team, they can’t always focus on an individual.
DSA has developed programs to fit any skill level both in a "one on one" or small group setting.
The state-of-the-art facility and equipment helps you reach your goals faster.
Click here to get connected to Dynasty Soccer Academy.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.