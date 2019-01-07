LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eating right and making good food choices can help create a New You in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser recruited Kate Boston, a registered dietitian nutritionist for some advice.
Kate's program Cultivate Your Plate gives you a blueprint for a healthy lifestyle.
The food you eat directly affects your mood, energy and health.
A wholesome, well cultivated meal plan will leave you feeling invigorated and ready to take on the day.
Good nutrition boosts immunity, prevents disease, may reverse disease, and prolongs life.
A balanced plate incorporates every food group including protein, carbohydrates and fat.
Don't diet, learn to make good choices.
Get the day started with a healthy, quick and easy breakfast.
Prepare meals in advance for stress-free dinners.
Stress and sleep deprivation can increase hunger and sugar cravings.
How you plan your grocery shopping list can help get you on the right path.
