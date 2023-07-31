LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville ElderServe's pastor and chief executive officer said the nonprofit program is thriving again after its services were paused for about a year. Its senior center in the Russell neighborhood reopened in March, after closing abruptly in April 2022.
Since 1962, ElderServe has supported aging adults across Louisville Metro. On Monday CEO and Pastor Timothy Findley Jr. joined WDRB Mornings to talk about the center's mission.
"ElderServe is Louisville's largest nonprofit dedicated solely to helping seniors live independently," Findley said. "We offer a variety of programs, everything from aerobics to bingo. And we're in the process now — and I'm really very excited about this — of building an adult day care we're calling 'New Life Wellness Center.'"
Findley said the center will help seniors with memory care issues like early onset dementia and Alzheimer's.
"And it's not simply for our seniors, but it's also going to provide respite for caregivers and those who really need to re-enter the workforce," Findley said. "We're going to be there to support them as well."
Findley said the program is unique to Louisville in general and the west end in particular.
Some new programs at ElderServe include a radio show and a choir.
"We have the radio show every Thursday at 11:30 with Miss Jackie Floyd and myself," Findley said. "And we do have a choir that just had their first concert a few weeks back. And it was an amazing experience. A big crowd, and you're going to see them in other places as well."
As a nonprofit, ElderServe relies solely on the support of the community. That's why Findley said it's so import to for everyone to help out. CLICK HERE to find out how to donate, sponsor or become a volunteer.
Related Stories:
- ElderServe gets $1M to renovate Adult Day Health Center in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
- ElderServe Senior Center reopens in west Louisville with expanded services for elderly
- Louisville nonprofit ElderServe pausing services due to low resources
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights Reserved.