LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The end of the summer goes to the dogs at the Jewish Community Center of Louisville.
It's Doggie Dip 2019 at the J Family Pool on Sunday, September 15th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
The end of the pool season means a dog gone good time for your canine companion.
The pool is open to your puppy to swim and play.
Check out local pet vendors, win prizes and more.
All dogs must be with its owner at all times.
Your dog must have proof of vaccination to enter the pool area.
Pay and Sign Your Waiver in Advance
The J Member - $10.00
Louisville Dog Run Member - $10.00
Community Member - $15.00
Click here to get your dog registered.
