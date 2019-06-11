LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Take a step back in time at the 14th Annual Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival.
The Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival goes for 7 consecutive weekends.
Saturdays and Sunday through July 14th consist of showstopping entertainment.
The festival space in Eminence, KY includes jousting, mud show, sword swallowing, reenactments, dancing and more.
Artisans & merchants feature pottery, jewelry, leather, blacksmithing, clothing, arts, crafts and more.
All day entertainment and fun for all ages.
Highland Renaissance Festival
955 Elm Street, Eminence, KY
Saturdays and Sundays through July 14th
$18 Adult Day Pass
$10 Child Day Pass
June 15th & June 16th: Viking & Father's Day Weekend
June 22nd & June 23rd: Steampunk Weekend
June 29th & June 30th Fools & Villains Weekend
July 6th & July 7th Tournament Weekend
July 13th & July 14th Celtic Weekend
