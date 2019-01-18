LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get in touch with the outdoors indoors at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Outdoor Life Field & Stream Expo.
This event (January 18-20) features top companies, gear, equipment, and latest products.
Shop, try product demos and ask industry experts about turkey calls, bow hunting and more.
Take advantage of show deals, trophy contests, feature displays, seminars, archery, shooting ranges, exhibits and other attractions.
Outdoor Life Field & Stream Expo
Kentucky Exposition Center
Friday, January 18
2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday, January 19
9:00 am -7:00 pm
Sunday, January 20
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Adult 1 Day: $15.00
Youth (Ages 6-15): $5
5 & Under: Free
Military 1 Day: $13.00 w/proof of duty
Adult 2 Day: $20.00
Adult 3 Day: $30.00
Hunter Education Instructor: Free with proof of current certification
