LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is celebrating Valentine's Day this year with the Goodwill Date Night Challenge.
The Date Night Challenge (inspired by real events at a Florida Goodwill) encourages shoppers to get creative and a little silly with their loved one this holiday.
Couples will start by shopping at a local participating Goodwill store.
Set a budget of about $10 to $20 and shop for your date.
Participants can enter in one of two categories - goofy or fashionable.
Contestants must then wear their Goodwill finds out in public, like to dinner, to the movies, bowling, at a sporting event, etc.
Contestants must document their shopping trip and date night with photos and/or videos, and then share them on the Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by tagging @GoodwillKY.
The deadline to enter is February 25.
Three finalist couples from each of the two categories (goofy and fashionable) will be chosen by Goodwill's local marketing department and then voted on by Goodwill Industries of Kentucky's Facebook page followers.
The couple with the greatest combination of Likes, Loves, Laughs, and Wows will win and be announced via Facebook on February 28.
The winning couple from each category will receive a $50 Goodwill shopping spree.
