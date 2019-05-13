LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Taco Walk 2019 takes over Downtown New Albany on Saturday May 18th 1:00 to 5:00.
Enjoy a variety of tacos created by the local restaurants.
There are 3 ticket packages this year.
5 taco tickets for $15.00
10 taco tickets for $25.00
VIP access and 10 taco tickets $30.00 (Gain Early Access at Noon)
All participants can also complete a scavenger hunt of downtown New Albany to win prizes.
There are a limited number of ticket packages available and Develop New Albany will update on social media if they sell out.
No guarantee of available tickets on the day of the event.
T-shirts will be available for sale on the day of the event on a first come, as available basis.
Event will be held rain or shine.
Tickets are non refundable but are transferable.
Tickets on sale now, click here.
Tickets also available here:
Adrienne and Co (135 E Market St)
DADA boutique (219 Pearl St)
Mariposa Consignments (222 Pearl St)
Wimsatt Soap Company (117 E Market St)
The Olivet (137 E Market St)
Click here to get connected to the Taco Walk.
