LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Taco Walk 2019 takes over Downtown New Albany on Saturday May 18th 1:00 to 5:00.

Enjoy a variety of tacos created by the local restaurants.

There are 3 ticket packages this year.

5 taco tickets for $15.00

10 taco tickets for $25.00

VIP access and 10 taco tickets $30.00 (Gain Early Access at Noon)

All participants can also complete a scavenger hunt of downtown New Albany to win prizes.

There are a limited number of ticket packages available and Develop New Albany will update on social media if they sell out.

No guarantee of available tickets on the day of the event.

T-shirts will be available for sale on the day of the event on a first come, as available basis.

Event will be held rain or shine.

Tickets are non refundable but are transferable.

Tickets on sale now, click here.

Tickets also available here:

Adrienne and Co (135 E Market St)

DADA boutique (219 Pearl St)

Mariposa Consignments (222 Pearl St)

Wimsatt Soap Company (117 E Market St)

The Olivet (137 E Market St)

Click here to get connected to the Taco Walk.

