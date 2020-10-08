LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Mega Cavern gets into the Halloween spirit with their new attraction, Mega Zombie Zips.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser headed underground to try out the spooky zip lines.
You can experience Mega Zombie Zips: Tomb of the Magma Miners now thru October 31st.
Mega Zombie Zips feature six underground zip lines, including a spooky fun filled dual racing zip, two challenge bridges that will test your skill and balance.
9 high powered digital projectors and specifically designed 3D projection mapping will send you deeper into the experience.
You zip through the cave in search of the antidote to cure the miners from the zombie virus.
Click here to connect to the Louisville Mega Cavern: Mega Zombie Zips.
