LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Try to leave 2020 behind by stepping into the Louisville Salt Cave.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser tries to find some peace in this unique space.
Louisville Salt Cave is constructed using 5 tons of the Earth’s purest and unpolluted salt.
The pink Himalayan salt crystals are over 250 million years old and contain over 84 trace minerals.
Halotherapy uses salt for its healing properties.
Research studies show halotherapy eases symptoms and supports relief for those suffering from:
respiratory issues, asthma, allergies, sinusitis, congestion, ear infections, skin disorders, eczema, psoriasis, acne, Cystic Fibrosis, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.
