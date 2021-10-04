Explore Kentucky's best and truest comic con at LouisvilleCon

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Pop-culture fans have a place to go on Saturday, October 9th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited Pops Comics & Collectables before LouisvilleCon.
LouisvilleCon wants to be Kentucky’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres.
Collectors and enthusiasts can explore comic books, magazines, toys, gaming, video games, movies, records, wrestling, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more.
Also, a chance to meet comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities.
LouisvilleCon
Triple Crown Pavillion
Saturday, October 9th
10:00am - 5:00pm
Admission $20
FREE Parking
Kids 11 and under FREE
Show Update:
Masks will be mandatory for admission to the show.
Temperature will be taken at registration.
Hand sanitizer stations will be throughout the show and social distancing in place for vendors and guests.
Click here to get connected to LouisvilleCon.
https://www.facebook.com/louisvillecon
