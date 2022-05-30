Explore Louisville during the Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle on Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get out and get active during the Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle event today.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the different opportunities to get moving.
Mayor's Memorial Day Hike, Bike & Paddle event happens at the Louisville Community Boathouse, 1325 River Road.
It features a 13-mile bike ride from the Waterfront Park Boathouse Lawn to Shawnee Park and back, multiple length walk options in Waterfront Park and across the Big Four Bridge, and a paddle route up river to Beargrass Creek.
It all begins at 8 a.m., warm up for your hike, bike or paddle by taking part in Yoga, Zumba, or Tai Chi.
Hike, Bike & Paddle kicks off at 9 a.m. and is all about getting out, enjoying nature and local neighborhoods while participating in physical activity.
This non-competitive family-friendly event offers the first 2,000 attendees a free Hike, Bike & Paddle t-shirt.
Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle
Louisville Community Boathouse Lawn
Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th
Labor Day, Monday, September 5th
1325 River Road
Louisville, KY
Click here to get connected to Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle.
