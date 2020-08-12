LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Louisville-based Family Scholar House needs your help with their “Pack-A-Backpack” initiative.
Adults and children living at its five Louisville campuses are preparing for the upcoming 2020-21 school year both virtually and on campus.
You can help by donating following supplies:
Backpacks for Adults and Children
Binder Dividers
Binders (1-3”)
Disinfectant Wipes
Folders
Glue Sticks
Highlighters
Index Cards
Kleenex
Loose leaf paper (wide and college ruled)
Markers
Mechanical Pencils
Notebooks (wide and college ruled)
Notecards
Pencil Box
Pens (blue/black/red)
Scissors
Thumb drives
Contact 502.813.3086 OR GetInvolved@FamilyScholarHouse.org to donate, or for more information.
Family Scholar House was born from Project Women, the nonprofit organization was established in 1995 to help disadvantaged single parents, their children and foster alumni.
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Family Scholar House serves more than 9,000 people annually focusing on education as the way to end the cycle of inherited poverty.
Click here to get connected to Family Scholar House.
