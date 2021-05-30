A headstone displays a recipe for Kay's Fudge in the Logan Cemetery, on May 25, 2021, in Logan, Utah. The headstone which is gaining notoriety around the world thanks to photos posted online. Aside from birth and death dates for Wade and Kathryn Andrews, the headstone displays a recipe for Kay's Fudge, Fox13-KSTU reported. (Todd Tanner/Fox13-KSTU via AP)