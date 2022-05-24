JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The world’s largest tribute to The Beatles returns to Jeffersonville Memorial Day weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some Beatles fans ahead of the festivities as they get ready for Abbey Road on the River.
Abbey Road on the River will celebrate its 20th anniversary this week -- May 26 May 30.
More than 50 bands and thousands of fans from around the world will converge onto Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville.
Tommy James and the Shondells headlines this year's festival. The group is expected to perform classic hits like “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Crimson & Clover,” “Mony Mony,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Hanky Panky,” “Sweet Cherry Wine,” “Draggin’ the Line,” and “Mirage”.
Tommy and the Shondells will perform on Saturday, May 28 at 7:45pm.
The line-up also includes The Cyrkle, the band who opened for The Beatles during their 1966 U.S. Tour and whose hits include “Red Rubber Ball” and “Turn Down Day”.
The schedule features over 200 concerts highlighting The Beatles’ legendary music both as a band and as solo artists, as well as tributes to other music from the 60’s and 70’s like Tommy Petty, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd and Cat Stevens.
Kentuckiana bands on the line-up include Erin Hill, Sheryl Rouse, Hot Brown Smackdown, The Rigby’s, E. L. Faux, CMN Trio and The School of Rock.
Festivities will include Beatles merchandise, craft vendors, interactive art installations, food and bar services, and a playground area for children.
Abbey Road on the River
Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville
May 28-30
1 Day General Admission $40
Abbey Road on the River first debuted in Cleveland in 2002, then in 2005 moved to Louisville, and in 2017 crossed the river to Jeffersonville, IN.
Click here to get connected to Abbey Road on the River.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.