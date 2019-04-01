LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is barely more than a month away, and it's time for ladies to figure out what they will wear.
Kelly Farmer, owner of Tunie's Boutique in Westport Village, says fascinators are very popular this year. They are outselling hats by about four to one in her store. She says most women want larger, more dramatic fascinators she likes to call "hatinators." They as big and dramatic as a hat, but they are lighter and often more comfortable to wear. Farmer suggests using bobby pins on either side of the headband to hold the fascinator in place.
Designer Anna Bunting is making original hats for Tunie's customers. She will be in the store every Thursday until Derby to help women select the right hat for their outfit or embellish a hat to match.
Pink is always popular because of the cancer awareness theme on Oaks Day, but Farmer suggests being creative with your hat, maybe wearing black and white or a complimentary color. As for clothing, bright colors are always on trend, and this season, rompers are the clothing of choice. Farmer says they are flattering and comfortable.
When it comes to accessories, Farmer recommends going small. She says she looks for purses that will hold a phone and lipstick and not get too heavy during a full day at the track. She found some small purses that have bangle bracelets for a handle. You don't have to worry about carrying a purse; you simply wear it.
