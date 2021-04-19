LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) — Fashion & FURiends features the latest spring styles and helps out a great cause.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the special event happening in La Grange, Ky.
CityPlace provides the backdrop for this fundraiser, Saturday April 24th from Noon to 3pm.
The Humane Society of Oldham County has invited ”local celebrities” to model alongside their primped pets.
The event will include music, food, vendors, silent auction and a short dog training demonstration.
The women will be modeling fashions from Mainstream Boutique in Crestwood.
The men will be wearing formal wear from Sam Meyers in Mall St. Mathews.
The fashion show starts at 1:30.
The Humane Society of Oldham County is a no-kill rescue organization whose mission is to find permanent loving homes for less fortunate animals.
They provide Trap-Neuter-Return services for homeless and community cats.
And they offer low-cost spay/neuter procedures to those who cannot afford it.
CityPlace, La Grange, Ky.
Saturday, April 24th Noon-3pm
Tickets $20
Available online or at the door
$25 VIP tickets include a front row seat; available online only
Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Oldham County and completing their new building.
Click here to get connected to the Fashion & FURiends event.
