LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- February 18th is National Drink Wine Day.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time on this morning with Nouvelle Bar & Bottle, a neighborhood wine bar in NULU.
He learned about the different kinds, how to enjoy it, what food pairs with what wine, how to pour and more.
National Drink Wine Day was started to celebrate and spread the love of wine.
Wine has played an important role in history, religion and relationships.
Millions of people have embraced the positive benefits of wine such as new friends, reduced risk of heart disease and the enhancement of food and life.
