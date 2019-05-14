LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek High School Marine Corps JROTC Drill Team has brought home another national championship.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the group to find out what it takes to be national champions.
The Fern Creek Lady Leatherneck Drill Team earned its 20th first-place win in the mixed arms division of the National High School Drill Championship in Daytona, Florida.
The students competed against top programs from across the U.S.
The Leatherneck Men's Drill Team finished seventh overall in the demilitarized division of the competition.
