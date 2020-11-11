LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Festival of Trees & Lights to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital goes virtual this year.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at the festive displays at Louisville Slugger Field.
Beginning on Friday, November 13 and going through Sunday, November 15, shop hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and greenery created by local designers and purchase holiday décor from the comfort of your home.
Click here to register your online shopping account.
Click here to get connected to the Festival of Trees & Lights and get designer tutorials, children’s crafts and activities, holiday entertainment and other festive ideas for making spirits bright.
Click here to virtually attend the Snow Ball or bid on premium gifts through November 21.
Click here for your chance to win a brand-new home in Norton Commons and a 2021 BMW X3 SUV plus $10,000 cash.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.