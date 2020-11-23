CORYDON, In. (WDRB) — Get one of a kind gifts for people on your Christmas list.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a preview of the Corydon Extravaganza: Christmas Market.

Explore more than 60 of the areas most talented pickers and makers at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, Saturday, November 28th.

Vendors will showcase a wide array of antiques, vintage Christmas decor, primitives, artwork, hand-painted signs, custom furniture, repurposed items, handmade jewelry and more.

Enjoy this unique shopping experience in the beautiful scenic Southern Indiana.

Entry fee is $5 per adult, at gate, children under 12 FREE.

Regular general admission hours are from 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

