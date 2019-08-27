LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fleur de Flea Fall Market happens this Saturday, August 31st at Waterfront Park Festival Plaza beginning at 9am.
This Vintage Urban Market is a quirky local market full of antiques and uniques, food vendors, local non-profits and more.
More than 200 vendors from all over Kentuckiana are set-up selling their one of a kind goods, including vintage clothing, books, records, antiques, repurposed, recycled, collectables and much more.
Plenty of local food trucks, farmers and Kentucky proud products will also be there.
Plan on bringing the family, the pets, the bikes and spend the day downtown.
FREE admission, dog friendly and plenty of parking.
Fall Market - Saturday, August 31st beginning at 9am.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.