You can give unique gifts and support hometown artists this Holiday season.
The Louisville Artisans Guild is hosting their annual Fine Arts & Crafts Holiday Showcase on Saturday, November 2nd & Sunday, November 3rd.
More than 65 juried artists exhibit and sell their artwork.
Mediums include ceramics, fiber, wood, metal sculpture, painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, jewelry and glass.
Two area high schools will also be exhibiting.
You may go home with a donated art piece from a juried artist during the art scholarship raffle.
The show is open to the public and cash prizes are awarded in several categories.
All active members are eligible to participate, both juried and non-juried.
Louisville Artisans Guild
2019 Holiday Showcase
Saturday, November 2nd, 10am - 5pm
Sunday, November 3rd 11am - 4 pm
Triple Crown Pavilion
1776 Plantside Drive
Chartered in 1956, the Louisville Artisans Guild is Kentucky's oldest guild dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in arts and crafts.
The Guild started as a small group of local-area craftsmen.
It has since grown into a membership group consisting of artists, craftsmen, educators, collectors, students and many others in the Louisville Metro area.
In 2002,the Guild updated its name to "The Louisville Artisans Guild". Almost 200 members.
