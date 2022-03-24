LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA Tournament has inspired another competition.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser hosted the first ever WDRB in the Morning Pop-A-Shot Shoot Out.
8 made it into the bracket, but only 1 can become a champion. A head-to-head miniature basketball arcade style game was placed in the newsroom. Players had a chance to perfect their skills to take down the challengers. To win the coveted 3-D printed trophy, you need speed, accuracy, stamina, consistency and luck. One by one, players will be eliminated.
Meet the players:
Sterling "Showtime" Riggs
Lexie "Mad Dog" Ratterman
Candyce "Count It" Clifft
Jude "Chitwood" Redfield
Mike "Moneyball" Marshall
Keith "Semi-Pro" Kaiser
Camden "Swish" Turbeville
Jay "Bird" Johnson
Stay tuned for all the action and disappoint, Thursday, March 24th 5 a.m. - 9 a.m.. The first ever WDRB in the Morning Pop-A-Shot Shoot Out Champion will be crowned.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.