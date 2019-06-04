LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center, in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Louisville, will host free "Fit Tuesday" exercise classes on the arena's Norton Healthcare Plaza every Tuesday evening from June 11 - August 6.
The 45-50 minute complimentary classes will be taught by certified fitness instructors from the YMCA and are open to people of all ages and fitness levels.
Registration begins at 5:45 pm and classes start at 6:00 pm.
Advance registration is not required and participants do not need to bring any equipment, though an exercise mat, water bottle and sweat towel are recommended for most classes.
Participants will be required to sign a waiver.
A parent or guardian must be present for participants under 18.
To kick-off the summer exercise series, the KFC Yum! Center will host a free health fair on Tuesday, June 11 from 4-7PM.
Free blood pressure, blood sugar screenings, hands only CPR classes, along with education on cancer prevention, healthy hydration and more.
Class Schedule:
June 11 - Dance Fitness
June 18 - Refit
June 25 - Zumba
July 2 - Yoga
July 9 - U-Jam
July 16 - Barreless Barre
July 23 - Barreless Barre
July 30 - Zumba
August 6 - Rev+Flow by Refit
