LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's best fitness and physique competitors compete for top honors on Saturday, April 27th.
The NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships is a one day event that strives to inspire people to get fit and live a healthy life style.
It is a fitness, figure, swimwear and bodybuilding competition featuring amateurs and pro athletes from across the country.
This competition is broken down into 2 stages, the prejudging and the finals.
The prejudging is where most of the judging is done.
Top competitors move on to the finals.
The NPC (National Physique Committee) is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States.
Amateur bodybuilders compete in competitions from local to national competitions sanctioned by the NPC.
NPC Kentucky Derby Festival Championships
Kentucky International Convention Center
Saturday, April 27th
Prejudging: 10:00 am, Doors Open 9:30am $20
Finals: 6:00 pm, Doors Open 5:30pm $30
