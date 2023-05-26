LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll find quirky antiques and unique items at Waterfront Festival Plaza on Saturday.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some vendors before the Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Outdoor Market.
Discover vintage treasures along the Ohio River.
The Market returns Memorial Day weekend, May 27th and Labor Day weekend Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Starting at 9am, more than 200 vendors from all over the region will be set up among the food trucks and pop-up bars.
They will be selling their one of a kind goods, including vintage clothing, books, records, antiques, repurposed, recycled, collectables and much more.
Plan on bringing the family, the pets, the bikes and spend the day downtown.
FREE admission, dog friendly and plenty of parking.
