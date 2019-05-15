LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Florida man is accused of playing basketball at a public park in his birthday suit.
A Longwood police officer responded to Candy Land Park on Sunday night, after receiving a call about a naked man seen walking around the area.
A park employee told the officer he saw the man playing basketball in the nude, according to Fox 35 in Orlando.
Officers located the man, later identified as 29-year-old Jordon Glen Anderson. In an arrest report, the officer said he asked Jordon what he was doing. "Jordan stated he was working on his basketball skills," the officer wrote.
Anderson was taken into custody, charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs.
