LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning's Mascot Bowl XII kicks off Super Bowl weekend.
More than a decade of the Mascot Bowl has produced some winners and losers. But the biggest winners are the WDRB viewers.
Keith Kaiser, the WDRB Sports crew and more than 30 local mascots took to the field at Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex on Friday, February 1, 2018. For the first time U of L's Louie joins WDRB's Snow Fox on the gridiron.
The clash of foam and fur produced some dramatic highlights. Some got big heads, some got deflated egos and some were out for glory.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.