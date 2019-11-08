LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana and Kentucky hunting seasons are in full swing.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the basics of hunting from Indiana Conservation Officer, Jim Schreck.
He covers different types of hunting equipment including firearms and archery.
He goes over a general hunting safety plan: use of maps, compass/GPS and first aid.
Jim covers the proper way to carry firearms and hunting equipment in the woods while crossing fences, traversing hills and other situations.
Office Schreck gives a brief overview of some hunting laws and regulations & ethics.
And demonstrates how to properly use a tree stand with an appropriate safety harness.
Click here for tree stand safety.
Following the hunting laws will keep you and other hunters safe.
Frequent violations include spotlighting, shooting at night, hunting over bait, trespassing and shooting too many deer.
Hunting deer in Indiana with firearms begins November 16th, 2019.
Click here for Indiana hunting regulations.
Hunting deer in Kentucky with modern guns begins November 9th, 2019.
Click here for Kentucky hunting regulations.
