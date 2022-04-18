LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Spring into Derby Art Fair will get you into the spirit of the Derby season.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the 3 day event in Paristown.
The 2nd Annual Spring into Derby Art Fair features art, live music and outdoor theater, a public showing of Thunder Over Louisville, specialty cocktails and more.
Shop 30 local and regional art exhibitor pop-ups lining Brent Street.
Grab a cocktail from the garden concession stand and enjoy free live music on the Christy's Garden amphitheater stage.
This outdoor art fair is open to the public with free admission for all ages.
Spring into Derby Art Fair
Paristown Arts & Entertainment District
Friday, April 22: 5:30–7:30 p.m. (Happy Hour)
Saturday, April 23: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, April 24: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Click here to get connected to Paristown Arts & Entertainment District.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.