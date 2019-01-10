LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza.
The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza but also offers pasta and wings.
Owner, Larry Davis stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off their healthy and gluten free meal options.
The family owned restaurant has four locations.
Mt. Washington
587 N Bardstown Rd
Mt. Washington, Ky 40047
Fairdale
10619 West Manslick Rd.
Louisville, Ky 40118
PRP
5603 Greenwood Rd.
Louisville, Ky 40258
Louisville Campus
2500 Crittenden Dr.
Louisville, Kentucky 40217
$30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning for just $15.
Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.