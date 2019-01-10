Derby City Pizza Salads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza.

The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza but also offers pasta and wings.

Owner, Larry Davis stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off their healthy and gluten free meal options. 

The family owned restaurant has four locations.

Mt. Washington

587 N Bardstown Rd

Mt. Washington, Ky 40047

Fairdale

10619 West Manslick Rd.

Louisville, Ky 40118

PRP

5603 Greenwood Rd.

Louisville, Ky 40258

Louisville Campus

2500 Crittenden Dr.

Louisville, Kentucky 40217

$30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning for just $15.

