LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve is the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.

Woodford's Chef-in-Residence Ouita Michel stopped by WDRB in the Morning to share two bourbon inspired recipes.

Woodford Reserved Spiked Derby Ambrosia

Serves 8

Ingredients

  • 1 fresh pineapple- peeled, cored and diced
  • 1 cup Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Bourbon
  • 4 navel oranges, peeled and sectioned or 1 15- ounce can Mandarin oranges
  • 2 cups fresh strawberries, cut in half
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen pitted and halved, dark cherries
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
  • 3/4 cup toasted pecans chopped
  • 3 cups mini marshmallows

Method:

  1. Soak the diced pineapple in ¾ cup of the Woodford Reserve Bourbon overnight.
  2. Soak the halved cherries in ¼ cup of the Woodford Reserve Bourbon overnight.
  3. Drain the pineapple and cherries well- keep the bourbon- add a little ginger beer and enjoy!!
  4. Section the oranges- if using canned mandarin oranges, drain well
  5. Clean and cut the strawberries.
  6. Whip the cream with sugar and vanilla. Fold the sour cream and whipped cream together.
  7. Combine all the fruits with the whipped cream, fold in the marshmallows, shredded coconut and toasted pecans. Garnish with a sprinkling of both the coconut and pecans.

Woodford Reserve Derby Punch

Ingredients

  • 1- 750ml of Woodford Reserve Distillers Select Bourbon
  • 1 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1 lemon sliced thin, seeds removed
  • 2 cups Mint syrup
  • 1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 cup fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 4 cups of Club Soda
  • Mint Sprigs for garnish

Method:

  1. Lightly crush the mint leaves, combine with the lemon slices, add the Bourbon and let sit overnight, or for several days.
  2. Strain the Bourbon into two cups of mint syrup
  3. Add the fresh squeezed lemon and orange juice, stir.
  4. Just before serving, add club soda. Pour over ice and garnish with Mint Sprig.

Recipe for Mint Syrup

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup picked mint leaves- lightly crushed
  • Optional: 1-2 slices of fresh ginger, and zest of one lemon

Bring Water and sugar to a boil- until sugar has dissolved, pour over mint. Let sit overnight. Strain through cheesecloth. Will keep in a clean jar or container for 10 days.

