LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve is the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.
Woodford's Chef-in-Residence Ouita Michel stopped by WDRB in the Morning to share two bourbon inspired recipes.
Woodford Reserved Spiked Derby Ambrosia
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 fresh pineapple- peeled, cored and diced
- 1 cup Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Bourbon
- 4 navel oranges, peeled and sectioned or 1 15- ounce can Mandarin oranges
- 2 cups fresh strawberries, cut in half
- 1 cup fresh or frozen pitted and halved, dark cherries
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
- 3/4 cup toasted pecans chopped
- 3 cups mini marshmallows
Method:
- Soak the diced pineapple in ¾ cup of the Woodford Reserve Bourbon overnight.
- Soak the halved cherries in ¼ cup of the Woodford Reserve Bourbon overnight.
- Drain the pineapple and cherries well- keep the bourbon- add a little ginger beer and enjoy!!
- Section the oranges- if using canned mandarin oranges, drain well
- Clean and cut the strawberries.
- Whip the cream with sugar and vanilla. Fold the sour cream and whipped cream together.
- Combine all the fruits with the whipped cream, fold in the marshmallows, shredded coconut and toasted pecans. Garnish with a sprinkling of both the coconut and pecans.
Woodford Reserve Derby Punch
Ingredients
- 1- 750ml of Woodford Reserve Distillers Select Bourbon
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 lemon sliced thin, seeds removed
- 2 cups Mint syrup
- 1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 cup fresh squeezed orange juice
- 4 cups of Club Soda
- Mint Sprigs for garnish
Method:
- Lightly crush the mint leaves, combine with the lemon slices, add the Bourbon and let sit overnight, or for several days.
- Strain the Bourbon into two cups of mint syrup
- Add the fresh squeezed lemon and orange juice, stir.
- Just before serving, add club soda. Pour over ice and garnish with Mint Sprig.
Recipe for Mint Syrup
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup picked mint leaves- lightly crushed
- Optional: 1-2 slices of fresh ginger, and zest of one lemon
Bring Water and sugar to a boil- until sugar has dissolved, pour over mint. Let sit overnight. Strain through cheesecloth. Will keep in a clean jar or container for 10 days.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.