(FOX NEWS) -- Even for fans of that distinctive pumpkin spice flavor, this might be taking things a bit too far.
Fox News reports Spam is releasing a Pumpkin Spice variety of its fabled canned meat, just in time for the end of summer, and the approaching autumn.
A joke image appeared on social media in 2017 that showed a can of Pumpkin Spice Spam, the New York Post reports. Now, two years later, it's not a joke anymore. Starting Sept. 23, fans will be able to order the unexpected food item from Walmart.com and Spam.com.
The company made it official in a post on its Twitter account on Aug. 15.
It’s real, it’s delicious and it’s for your enjoyment. Look for limited edition SPAM® Pumpkin Spice 2-packs coming Sept. 23rd to https://t.co/cdPAAqrwms and https://t.co/EEa1WIc63I. Eat one, save one! #SPAMBrand #pumpkin #pumpkinspice #PSL #fall pic.twitter.com/T9XwqwfPw8— The SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) August 15, 2019
Writers at the Daily Meal reportedly tried some of the Spam and concluded that it's not that bad after all. One compared it to breakfast sausage; another felt it might make a good pairing with a scrambled egg or a breakfast sandwich.
Call it one more instance in which the obsessive seasonal craving for all things pumpkiny -- and spicy -- is taken to a surprising extreme.
Dunkin' recently announced that it would be introducing fall menu offerings on Wednesday, a month before summer's end. As expected, it includes plenty of pumpkin spice-flavored offerings.
As for Starbucks, it'll start selling its popular Pumpkin Spice Lattes earlier than usual, starting Aug. 27, Travel and Leisure reports.
Pumpkin Spice Spam might seem like an odd combination, but it isn't the first meat to be paired with the seasonal spice. In 2018, Buffalo Wild Wings offered fans a limited-edition pumpkin ale sauce for its famous chicken wings.
Pumpkin Spice Spam goes on sale Sept. 23, on the official first day of fall.
