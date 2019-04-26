LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Wildcat and NBA star Derek Anderson returns to Louisville to promote "Acts of Kindness."
Derek Anderson made his mark in basketball, first at Doss High School, then as a member of the 1996 Kentucky Wildcats that won an NCAA championship, and then as an NBA player for 11 seasons, where he later won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.
He was recently honored as the 2019 Most Valuable Philanthropist by Champions for Philanthropy.
The Stamina Foundation, founded by Anderson, empowers youth and young adults with the resources and life skills they need to follow their dreams through educational programming and events. The ultimate goal of the foundation is teach young people common courtesy, social cues, self-confidence, financial literacy, and self-actualization. Anderson encourages children to develop positive daily habits by completing "Acts of Kindness."
Anderson has teamed up with Outlierz.Rocks to raise support of his Stamina Foundation. Fans can enter to win an all expense paid, once-in-a-lifetime three-day adventure to New York or Miami by making a $10 donation to the foundation.
About the Stamina Foundation:
The mission of the Stamina Foundation is to empower youth and young adults with the resources and life skills they need to follow their dreams.
The Stamina Foundation will pursue this mission with educational programming and events throughout the year, but the first major project will be the development of the Stamina Academy. The purpose of the Stamina Academy is to teach life skills to youth both in and out of the school system with the ultimate goal of bringing this generation back to life's basic skills: manners, being respectful to others, self-confidence, self-motivation, and self-education.
Youth today are greatly influenced by their peers and social media. Without proper guidance or a positive infrastructure, they tend to go down a bad road, which results in negative, long-term life consequences. Stamina will teach youth to identify and pursue their passions and to focus on being great instead of trying to fit in.
