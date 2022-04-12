LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Treat yourself and your furry friend to a fun day at Puppy Palooza.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the second ever event at Westport Village.
Westport Village is excited for the return of Puppy Palooza, benefiting the Kentucky Humane Society, on April 16th from 11am-2pm, located in the outdoor green space and roundabout area near Tunie’s.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their furry friends to experience more than thirty dog-friendly vendors, food, live music, balloon twisting, professional pet portraits, k9 splash zone, giveaways and much more!
It’s FREE and open to the public.
