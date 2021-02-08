LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The Four Roses Flower Hour changes things up this year for a great cause.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about this event hosted by Nanz & Kraft Florists now through February 13th.
Nanz & Kraft Florists has partnered with Four Roses for a one-of-a-kind pairing of roses and Bourbon, and a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the American Heart Association.
The 13-year tradition continues but just differently.
The in-person event usually happens on the Friday before Valentine’s Day at Nanz & Kraft.
To limit the number of people from gathering together at one time, the event has been spread out over 2 weeks.
A silent auction is set up inside Nanz & Kraft now until Saturday, February 13 at noon for customers to check out in a safe, socially-distanced environment while they do some Valentine’s Day shopping.
The silent auction includes sought-after Four Roses Bourbon releases such as the 2020 Limited Edition Small Batch, 130th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch and Al Young 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch, along with a dozen roses bouquet from Nanz & Kraft, and a gift basket from TRIMNuLu.
All proceeds from the silent auction benefit the American Heart Association.
Also, support the American Heart Association with a GO RED FOR WOMEN specially designed arrangement.
Red garden heart roses are accented with eucalyptus and grouped with a gold satin bow.
And paired with a bottle of Four Roses Bourbon.
Nanz & Kraft will donate $10 of every order to the American Heart Association.
