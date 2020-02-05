LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Roses and Nanz & Kraft host the 13th annual Four Roses Flower Hour at Nanz & Kraft Florists (St. Matthews), Friday, February 7th.
From 5:30 - 8 p.m., spend the evening mingling over Bourbon and completing Valentine's Day shopping.
The Flower Hour features complimentary hors d'oeuvres with Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott and live jazz entertainment.
The suggested cash donation of $10 at the door benefits the American Heart Association.
This year's Flower Hour falls on National Wear Red Day and guests are encouraged to help raise heart disease awareness by wearing red to the event.
Nanz & Kraft has prepared a special "Go Red for Women" flower arrangement, including four red roses and a bottle of Four Roses Small Batch.
$10 of each "Go Red for Women" flower arrangement goes to the American Heart Association.
A $20 VIP ticket option includes a gift pack from Four Roses, Nanz & Kraft, American Heart Association and Heine Brother's Coffee, valued at $40.
Last year, the event raised more than $6,000 for the American Heart Association.
Click here to get connected to the Four Roses Flower Hour.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.