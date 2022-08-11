Fox Fest at the Fox Den brings the entertainment for local service industry workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The first ever Fox Fest is an all day party for a great cause.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the Fox Den to get the party started early.
Jared Fox Matthews, owner of The Fox Den brings this parking lot party to St. Matthews with food, fun and live music.
The Fox Fest replaces the popular St Matthews Street Festival.
He wants this event to be an annual gathering featuring local artists, local food trucks, 3 stages of music and good times.
The 3 Stages of music consists of the Fox Rocks Parking Lot Stage, Fox Dome Deck and Indoor Maker’s Entertainment Stage.
Live entertainment scheduled to appear: Wildwood Farewell Reunion (Last Show), Born Cross Eyed, Island Earth Music featuring members of Elephant Room and Villebillies, Signal the Revolution, Sleep Aura, Grafenburg, Bryan Fox Band, Lyndsey Heken w/ Neon Troubadours, Edgar Red & Bourbon Straights.
A 10% of the ticket and food sales goes to Apron Inc., an organization that helps local service industry workers in times of need.
Fox Fest
The Fox Den
3814 Frankfort Avenue
Saturday, August 13th 2pm – 2am
All-Day / Fun in the Sun / Parking Lot Party
Outside is all ages till 9pm.
Tickets are $5 presale / $10 at the gate
Benefiting APRON Inc
Click here to get connected with the first ever Fox Fest.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.