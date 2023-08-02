LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2nd Annual Fox Fest returns to St. Matthews for a great cause.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the Fox Den to get the party started early.
Jared Fox Matthews, owner of The Fox Den brings this parking lot party to St. Matthews with food, fun and live music.
The Fox Fest replaces the popular St Matthews Street Festival.
He wants this event to be an annual gathering featuring local artists, local food trucks, 3 stages of music and good times.
The 3 Stages of music consists of the Fox Rocks Parking Lot Stage, Fox Dome Deck and Indoor Maker’s Entertainment Stage.
Live entertainment scheduled to appear: Heaven Hill " Final Show", Boot Scoots - The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute, Hot Action Cop, Radiotronic, Signal the Revolution, Throwback Thursday, Facelift - An Alice n Chains Tribute, Freak on a Leash- A Korn Tribute, Ipcus Pinecone of Villebillies, Manfred of Elephant Room, Hannan, Taylor Road, Bottoms Up & Catalyst.
10% of the ticket and food sales goes to Apron Inc., an organization that helps local service industry workers in times of need.
Fox Fest
The Fox Den
3814 Frankfort Avenue
Saturday, August 5 2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
All-Day / Fun in the Sun / Parking Lot Party
Outside is all ages until 11 p.m.
$20 Advance Tickets / $25 at the gate
Benefiting APRON Inc
Click here to get connected with the 2nd Annual Fox Fest.
