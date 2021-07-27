LOUIISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Westport Village invites you to their inaugural summer shopping event, The Summer Edit.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a preview before the weekend gathering.
It's a FREE family-friendly event hosted in the outdoor turfed green space near Tunie’s and Collections Boutique.
The Summer Edit happens on Saturday, July 31st from 2pm-5pm, featuring local pop-ups, an exclusive shopping pass and complimentary tote bag, live music with Southern Sirens and so much more.
Westport Village will be giving away a $500 shopping experience to one lucky winner.
Discover one-of-a-kind art, custom candles, leather accessories, home décor and tasty treats from the select vendors like Aesha’s African Baskets, NoBaked Cookie Dough, Chelle Belle’s Creations and Maddox & Rose Marketplace.
Westport Village is located at 1315 Herr Lane in Louisville.
Click here to get connected to Westport Village and The Summer Edit.
