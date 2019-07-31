LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- French's Mustard is taking a cool approach to celebrate National Mustard Day on Saturday.
In a release on Wednesday, the company introduced a mustard-flavored ice cream. The flavor was developed with Coolhaus Ice Cream and is served with a pretzel cookie.
"As lovers of sweet-meets-savory, pure ingredients and unique creations, we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with French's Mustard in creating this one-of-a-kind product," said Coolhaus CEO & founder Natasha Case in a release. "It's been so fun to explore this classic condiment in a whole new way and create an unforgettable thoughtfully-crafted ice cream flavor with an All-American taste."
The ice cream will be available for purchase in New York City and Los Angeles for a limited time beginning on Aug. 1.
The creation of the flavor also is part of French's "Not From France" campaign, which is focused on championing the best of American flavor and offering an unusual spin on classic flavors.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.