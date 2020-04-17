LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people have taken up baking to pass the time during quarantine.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some advice from the “Cookie Lady”.
Elizabeth Kizito has 30 years of baking experience.
After arriving in America in 1975, she started Kizito Cookies in Louisville.
Originally from Uganda East Africa, she got her entrepreneurial spirit from her family.
You may see her with her trademark basket on her head out-n-about and at Bats games.
She has perfected cookies, brownies, biscotti, muffins and other baked goods.
Click here to get connected to Kizito Cookies.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.