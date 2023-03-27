LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- They bring the entertainment and you bring the enthusiasm.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins "Games on Tap", a group making memories with board games.
They are a casual meetup group centered around having a good time while supporting local businesses.
You'll find them at different locations throughout the month guaranteeing good games and good beer.
Although they respect classics like Pit, Telestrations & Set, they pride themselves on their modern game collection like The Resistance, Codenames, and Klask.
Don’t be intimidated about the rules, Josh and Andrew are there to help move things along.
They have close to 80 different games each time, so no excuse on finding something to play.
Next stop, Hi-Wire Brewing on Saturday, April 1st.
No entry fee and it's up to the establishment about the age limit.
Have fun and game on.
Click here to get connected to Games on Tap.
