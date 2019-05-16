LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A garbage man in Portland, Oregon, rescued a kitten covered in spray foam and thrown in the trash.
The man was emptying the trash can, when he saw the helpless kitten hanging upside down from its back legs and covered in spray foam. The tiny cat was trapped with little air to breath.
But the man and his coworkers took the kitten back to the Hillsboro Garbage Disposal Facility and worked to free the kitten from the mess. After he was free, they took the kitten to the vet, and he's recovering at a local animal shelter.
Washington County Sheriff's Dep. Brian Van Kleef said they don't know who abused the cat, so he'll go back home soon. "The people that live at the property are caring for this cat, and they're not suspects in any way in this investigation. So once this cat is ready to go back home it should go back to its owners."
